It turns out Trump actually was invited to participate in the all living presidents vaccine PSA released yesterday. But Trump being Trump botched every scene he was in, and was thus cut from the final version. Thanks to Stephen Colbert and team for digging up this original video!
Found video: Trump in the all-president vaccine PSA before his scenes were cut (thanks Colbert!)
- COMMENTS
- bad actors
- covid psas
- the late show
Watch: John Oliver warns Meghan Markle about 'emotionally stunted' royal family in 2018
Soothsayer John Oliver knew what was coming for Meghan Markle in 2018, telling Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, "I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute… she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications." When Colbert came to the royal family's… READ THE REST
Watch: "Out of Her Mind" Marjorie Taylor Greene song sums up her demented thinking
It's hard to keep track of all the whacked out conspiracy theories and mean girl antics of Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene. But no worries, The Late Show packages them up nicely with this fun ditty (:28). READ THE REST
Stephen Colbert: "Who could have seen this coming? Everyone?"
Stephen Colbert's The Late Show opening helps his watchers deal with the catastrophe of yesterday's Trump-surrection, because he asks and answers what most sober-minded Americans are thinking. Are we surprised? Nope. Fox News, the Republican Party, Trump-supporting members of congress and even the casual Trump voter need to spare us all of their phony outrage… READ THE REST
Is Microsoft Excel tying you in knots? This training bootcamp can simplify it for just $34
Almost 35 years after it launched, Excel remains the gift that keeps on giving. Just last week, Microsoft introduced the world to Power Fx, an open-source coding language that is a direct offspring of Microsoft Excel. A general purpose programming code, Power Fx essentially copies the way Excel handles formulas, creating a low impact coding… READ THE REST
Pixels puts your favorite art on T-shirts, phone cases, and more — and the artist gets paid
How much money do you think an artist rakes in when their music is streamed a million times online? That's a trick question … because there's absolutely no raking involved. While you might instantly have visions of retirement level wads of cash from that kind of reach, the reality is an artist makes just about… READ THE REST
This grandmaster-led training can turn a chess beginner into an expert
"While all artists are not chess players, all chess players are artists." – Marcel Duchamp, artist. It's easy to look at chess as a game. Fundamentally, that's why it's existed for more than 1,200 years. It's also been fashionable to analyze chess as a metaphor for war, with attacks and tactics that ground the game… READ THE REST