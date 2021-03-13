Christopher Nolan wanted people to go to the movie theater in the middle of a global pandemic. But some people just want to watch the world pixelated, at four frames per second, spread over five Game Boy Advance cartridges: "This is quite possible the worst way to watch Tenet and it still be to see what's going on."
Christopher Nolan's Tenet compressed onto GameBoy cartridges
