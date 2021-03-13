Get your spring garden started with growers and other accessories, now on sale

Now that we're starting to put bitter horrors of winter 2021 behind us, many are anticipating the spring ahead — and the relaunch of their once-mighty gardens and yards.

Sure, it's taken a little hit during these frigid few months, but everyone's ready to bounce back strong with bright sunshiny weather ahead. To help, we've gathered more than a dozen different gardening tools and kits to help get the season off on the right foot. Even if you aren't the outdoorsy, hands-in-the-soil type, these deals might have you thinking you've got more of a green thumb than you gave yourself credit for.

Wired called these fascinating AquaSprouts environments "the most adorable self-contained ecosystem" as your garden and aquarium come together to help sustain each other. You feed the fish, the fish provide waste nutrients for the plants, the plants clean the water for the fish in a brilliant desktop circle of life.

The Garden combines with your 10-gallon aquarium to create the perfect environment for growing your own fruit and vegetables right inside your own home.

Meanwhile, the Fountain features a basin for the fish, which feeds up into your growing area, which then trickles back down in a pleasant zen-like gurgling spray for a perfectly serene, yet compact little zone of activity.

This modern planter offers a full insider's view of the growing process, exposing roots to the water so they can absorb nutrients directly without needing soil. With this elegant garden, you can hydroponically grow a variety of herbs, flowers, or vegetables any time of the year without ever needing to worry about watering, fertilizing, weeding, or any serious gardening work.

No, seriously — it's a garden in a bag. Made from non-woven, double-layered, moisture-proof, and anti-corrosive fabric, this 7-gallon container can have you growing potatoes, carrots, onions, and more easily. And with the breathable, easily accessible side window, you can always quickly check on how your plants are doing and harvest when they're ready without tearing up your work.

If you want to do gardening, you might as well do it right with this 6-course, 10-hour deep dive into everything the budding gardener needs to know. The training is geared toward beginners with an eye to understanding plant types, pruning, garden design, vegetation aesthetics, and even creative woodworking to make a beautiful space even more special.

For hundreds of years, the Thai people have fashioned master-crafted steel tools — and these kitchen or gardening shears uphold that tradition. Forged from stainless steel with Pradu wood handles, this precision shears provide quality when you're outside pruning or inside clipping from your own home herb garden.

This tightly-coiled garden hose unspools to 3 times its original length to help you get much-needed water to all corners of your yard. Plus, the 8-pattern rotating spray nozzle lets you customize your water spread, all from a hose built to withstand up to 12 bars of water pressure and temperatures up to 113°F.

Crafted from solid metal with a baked enamel finish, this is no cheap, leaky plastic water nozzle. This high-grade sprayer, built for long-lasting durability, features eight different flow control patterns for the optimal water output as well as rubber insulation suited to both hot and cold running water.

There's no reason you can't enjoy the beauty of your green thumb at night if you've got these solar-powered lights scattered across your garden. The LED lights power up from the sun during the day, so they can offer a twinkling glow at night. They even turn on automatically at dusk and shut themselves off again at dawn.

With this kit, you can sprout up five different sunflower varieties to create a kaleidoscope of different colors and vibes. From the dark Black Oil version to a bright, golden, fluffy Teddy Bear variety, the kit includes all the seedlings, soil discs, plant markers, and more to craft your own radiant sunflower garden.

If you're more of a spicy-over-sweet type, this grow kit — which spawns spawn two of the hottest and rarest peppers on the planet — might be right up your alley. Sourced from quality seed farms with all the needed instructions, this package can help you grow your own scorching hot Trinidad Moruga Scorpion and Chocolate Habanero concoctions with blistering Scoville Heat measurements up to 1.2 million. Muy caliente!

Or you could take a swing at growing another pair of pepper badasses: the Carolina Reaper and the Ghost Pepper Chili. Whether you want to turn them into hot sauce or just establish bragging rights for growing these death-dealing veggies, this kit produces all the weapons to make it happen.

Speaking of unusual varieties, how about adding a meat-eating Venus Flytrap to your garden? This kit offers everything you need from growing cups to germination lids and more to start creating your own carnivorous plants and give everybody something really fun to talk about as they cluster around to watch the carnage.

This all-in-one indoor-outdoor grow kit comes with five different houseplants designed to bring positivity and life into your home. With these instructions and a healthy dose of love, you'll soon be caring for thriving jasmine, sage, eucalyptus, snake, and lavender plants as your house just pulses with good vibes and affirmative energy.

Perch this right by your sun-facing window and before you know it, you'll sprout 10 unique culinary herbs to give all your kitchen creations a little homegrown kick. Perfect for apartment dwellers and those with limited outdoor space, you can grow basil, parsley, oregano, cilantro, and other cool herb varieties in an ultra-tidy use of space.

If you'd rather tackle herb production in a more traditional manner, here's your opportunity. This collection also offers all the seedlings and necessary tools to start growing 10 of the most popular herbal flavorings to help make your home cooking really sing. With fennel, chives, arugula and more, this indoor or outdoor kit will get you growing right away.

Bring on the veggies! This convenient grow kit packs in several varieties of an assortment of vegetables that you can raise from tiny sprouts into delicious, juicy morsels. With this package, you'll cultivate a full crop of carrots, Brussel sprouts, zucchini, chard, and tomatoes for use with all your kitchen adventures.

