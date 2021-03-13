Happy 100th birthday to MAD Magazine's Al Jaffee!

Al Jaffee, one of the reigning members of Mad's "Usual Gang of Idiots" is celebrating his 100th birthday today.

"Hitting the century mark in age, it's a nice number" for the brain to consider, Jaffee said with a warm laugh Thursday from his New York home — even if some body parts don't "seem to appreciate it."

To mark the occasion, the humor publication is announcing that its "Mad Predicts the Future" edition, on sale next month, will salute its eldest statesman. The issue's center-spread article, titled, "Amazing All-Seeing Al Jaffee's MAD E.S.P.," will note how the artist's ever-inventive mind foresaw such ideas as the multi-bladed razor and the "autocorrect" function — once described and drawn in the artist's wry style.