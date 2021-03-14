Creating NFT meta-art

Tywen Kelly created a piece of NFT meta-art. All of the pixels in this video piece are the icons for NFTs. The video itself is then minted into a NFT.
Read Mark's post "What are NFTs?"
[H/t Kevin Kelly]
Image: Screengrab
