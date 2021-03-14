This Sunday Morning segment from last month looks at how Bob Ross just keeps getting more well known, especially during social isolation. People are turning to him not only to learn how to paint, Bob Ross style, but also for the quirkiness, calmness, and positivity that he brings to these troubled times. And that 'fro!
People turn to Bob Ross painting during the pandemic
