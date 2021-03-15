101 year-old nun pleads to be part of the NCAA basketball action

In 2018 Sister Jean, the team chaplain and unofficial mascot for the Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago men's basketball team, traveled with the squad, cheering at every game on their way to a Final Four bid.

She was in her sprightly 90's then and Covid protocols were not a thing. Today she is 101, still uses a wheelchair but seems as energetic as ever. She is appealing to the NCAA, and their Covid capacity restrictions, to be allowed to attend Loyola games in Indianapolis, as her team is back in the Big Dance this year. Sister Jean assures the deciding board that she will behave.

via Saturday Down South:

"They said there's restrictions," Sister Jean told [Shannon Ryan of the Chicago Tribune]. "You can't run down on the court. You can't talk to the young men. I said, 'I'm not going to run down on the court, and I'm not going to cause any disturbance.' I said, 'I won't do things I'm not supposed to.'"

Bullshit. No body's buying that, Sister Jean. You'll burn Indy down. But, you should get to go anyway. Don't let the Man jerk you around.