Maskless Karen cries "police brutality" when arrested at bank. Customers say "nope"

"What are you going to do? Arrest me?" asks Terry White (65). "That's hilarious." But when the Galveston, Texas woman is arrested for not wearing a mask in a bank, she stops thinking its hilarious. She cries, "Police brutality!" but bank customers say, "No, it's not." As Ms White is hauled to the patrol vehicle she calls the people "sheep."

From HuffPost:

As the argument escalates, the officer says: "Ma'am, listen: We can do this the easy way or the hard way."

"What are you going to do? Arrest me?" White asks. "That's hilarious."

When the officer gets out his handcuffs, she appears to struggle with him. He wrestles her to the floor and cuffs her. That's when White attempts to recruit the sympathy of other customers by yelling "police brutality right here, people."

But all she apparently gets is a "No, no it is not" from several customers who are wearing masks. "What a bunch of sheep," she snipes back.