Mullet Found On 2000 Year-old British Statue

The Guardian reports that a recently unearthed figurine dating back to the 1st century AD depicts a man with a mullet:

The 5cm-high copper alloy figure was found in 2018 during excavation work on the National Trust's Wimpole Estate in Cambridgeshire, and experts say the discovery either gives us a rare glimpse into ordinary Britons' appearance or their imagined gods.

Shannon Hogan, the National Trust archaeologist for the east of England, told the Guardian the figure was originally thought to be a Celtic deity but now experts believe it could "very well reflect the face of your average man".

[…]

Hogan added that his neat haircut, with what appears to be a mullet, might have been influenced by the limitations of the manufacturing process, but experts believe the decision to include or exclude certain elements – such as a beard – was deliberate.

"They could have put a beard in there – that could have been quite easily done – but they haven't, so it could very well be reflecting sort of the face of your average man," she said.