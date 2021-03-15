If you are doing any kind of home wiring, these non-contact voltage probes are really useful. You just hold it against a switch or outlet, and if it detects current, the LED turns on and it emits a tone. Always test it on a known live outlet or switch first though!
Non-contact voltage testers are a must for home wiring
I use this cordless rechargeable drill/driver almost every day
I bought the Tacklife cordless drill / driver in 2019 and I use it all the time. You can vary the speed with the trigger button, and it comes with a set of drill bits and different driver bits. It only needs to be charged infrequently and has more torque than I need. For the… READ THE REST
Cheap iPad stand is great for kitchen use
We have an iPad in the kitchen to look up recipes, watch the news, stream Netflix, and a million other things. We keep it on this stand I bought a few years ago. It's made of tough plastic and you can adjust the angle. It folds up making it good for travel. It's cheap, too! READ THE REST
This cheap USB powered DVD drive comes in handy
Who uses DVDs these days? I avoid them as much as possible, but occasionally I need a DVD drive to rip or access something stored on a DVD. This thin-profile USB-powered DVD read/write drive is just what I need. It's so cheap that it will pay for itself the first time you use it. READ THE REST
This child-friendly 3D printer lets your kids make up to 300 toys on their own
3D printing really is the new frontier of tech-savvy creativity. With a 3D printer, some materials, and the right level of inspired lunacy, a visionary is empowered to create virtually anything their mind can conceive. That level of elevated thought is particularly important for the most impressionable of visionary creators: children. With a tool as… READ THE REST
Unlock your inner artist with this travel-ready watercolor paint set
At some point, we've all entertained the idea: "If I just hunkered down, I could sink into a set of watercolor paints and really become a not-completely-embarrassing painter." Hey look, there's no reason that dream still can't come true. Most of us are still spending more time at home than we used to, so quality… READ THE REST
Improve your computing, viewing, and gaming experience with 6 on-sale monitors
Maybe you need a wider viewing space. Maybe you need some extra versatility. Or maybe your old screen is just getting a little ratty. No matter your reason, you picked a good time to test the market on a new screen for your laptop, desktop, tablet, smartphone, or even your gaming platform of choice. Right… READ THE REST