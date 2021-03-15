The energy, effort, and enthusiasm behind this near-40-minute virtual concert is dazzling. Over 160 musicians participated in this medley of music from the Nintendo Switch game, Paper Mario: The Origami King. Musicians from the video game music community (VGM) were involved, including such "stars" as insaneintherainmusic, Grant Kirkhope, Lena Raine, aivi & surasshu, GlitchxCity, and Austin Wintory.
[H/t W Vann Hall]
Image: Screengrab
Over 160 musicians celebrate the music of Paper Mario: The Origami King
