"Punk Rock Seinfeld" comes from the folks behind the punk rock satire site The Hard Times.

Help! Jerry doesn't know his partner's pronouns, Elaine's new boyfriend is an edgelord, George is thinking of becoming an incel, and Crustie Kramer is dumpster diving again. Welcome to the world of Punk Rock Seinfeld.

Supposedly, there might be a whole continuing web series on the way? I'm not sure I could stomach that, any more than I can stomach normal Seinfeld, but this short clip is perfect how it is.