Take over a UK telephone booth for £1

BT (formerly British Telecom) is offering £1 leases on 4,000 of their iconic telephone booths all over the UK. Communities can take over the red box real estate as part of BT's ongoing "Adopt a Kiosk" program. BT should hire Superman and Doctor Who as celebrity endorsers. From Yahoo! News:

Redundant phone boxes have been transformed into defibrillator units, mini history museums, art galleries and book exchanges.

James Browne of BT said: "With most people now using mobile phones, it's led to a huge drop in the number of calls made from payphones.

"At the same time, mobile coverage has improved significantly in recent years due to investment in masts, particularly in rural areas.

"We're currently rationalising our payphone estate to make it fit for the future, and the Adopt a Kiosk scheme makes it possible for local communities across the UK to retain their local phone box with a refreshed purpose for the community.