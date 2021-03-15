This child-friendly 3D printer lets your kids make up to 300 toys on their own

3D printing really is the new frontier of tech-savvy creativity. With a 3D printer, some materials, and the right level of inspired lunacy, a visionary is empowered to create virtually anything their mind can conceive.

That level of elevated thought is particularly important for the most impressionable of visionary creators: children. With a tool as miraculous as a 3D printer, their imaginations can essentially run wild. Of course, their tools have to be effective — and within their abilities to use.

The Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle is made to jumpstart and energize any creatively-minded kid to start thinking outside the box, then making those thoughts come to life.

It all starts with the Toybox 3D Printer, the perfect tool for the perfect job. While this printer isn't as sophisticated as some other high-end 3D creation tools, it's right in the wheelhouse for a kid to start conceiving then building 3D-printed toys of their own. Children spin through the Toybox app catalog on a tablet or smartphone, find the toy they want, touch the button — and Toybox gets to building.

With options ranging from building blocks and box cars to dinosaurs and disc launchers, there are literally thousands of designs available to create, with new ideas added weekly. And even if the catalog didn't yield anything sufficiently exciting, the Toybox also makes it easy to start taking design into your own hands, crafting what a kid wants, the way they want it.

In addition to the printer, this bundle also comes with filament materials in eight different colors, the building block pieces that can be used by kids to craft anywhere from 100 all the way up to 300 different fun toys.

And even tech experts are down with the Toybox, with Tom's Guide calling it "a lot of fun," "wonderfully simple" and "a great and not overly expensive printer."

Regularly priced at $469, the complete Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle is now available at more than $150 off, down to only $314.99 while this offer lasts.

