This "kid who said he could skate" sketch is hilarious because we've all been there

Here's a scene straight out of my middle school days. Comedy Central comedian Gus Johnson, known for his humorous average dude sketches, nails the over-boasting "tough" kid trying to impress the cool guys in this humorous YouTube episode.
