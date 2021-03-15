This 'Toys R Us' commercial is a nostalgic wonder

I never really enjoyed 'Toys R Us' as a toy store, however, I know all the words to this jingle.
Rob, however, shares that today's Toys R Us is not as congenial.
From the days of driving without a seatbelt, while your kids roam freely in the back of your station wagon comes Madge, an early televised Karen. Shaming your customers is always the way to go! READ THE REST
Plucky losers taking over a rich guys hobby was one of the great 80s tropes. READ THE REST
I loved that little red water rocket and the associated white pump. Well-made and of extremely hard plastic, I could pump so much pressure into that bottle my 4 year-younger brother would howl on impact. You had to learn, however, to stand far enough away from your target to allow maximum acceleration while maintaining aim.… READ THE REST
