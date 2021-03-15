Watch: Sen. Ron Johnson says Jan 6 protestors didn't feel threatening since they weren't BLM

Something is seriously wrong with Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI). Not only did he not feel threatened by the deadly Capitol break-in on January 6, in which five people were killed, but he also said if the protestors had been Black Lives Matter or antifa activists, he would have felt differently.
"On January 6th, I never felt threatened," he told conservative talk show radio host Joe Pag on Thursday. "Even though those thousands of people that were marching the Capitol were trying to pressure people like me to vote the way they wanted me to vote, I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, and so I wasn't concerned … Had the tables been turned and President Donald Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters I might have been concerned."
These people would never do anything to break the law. Apparently the racist senator is an imbecile who doesn't know that breaking into the capitol is against the law. That killing five people – including a Capitol police officer – is against the law. That threatening the vice president with chants of "Hang Mike Pence" is against the law. That "prosecutors have charged more than 300 people with crimes and nearly that many had been arrested. Forty people have been arrested for assault on law enforcement officers," as The Guardian put it.
Since his ignorant remarks, many have called for him to resign.
From The Guardian:
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel called on Johnson to resign in an editorial. "If he runs again, Johnson must be opposed in both the primary and general elections by people who care enough about democracy to support and defend it," the paper said.
"No, Senator Ron Johnson," tweeted Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, "the truth is that the January 6 insurrectionists did break the law, they hurt and killed law enforcement officers, and they were trying to overturn the elected government of the United States.
"To say that the opposite is true about this group of insurrectionists, but that you would have been worried if they had been Black Lives Matters protesters, is racist, dangerous and unbecoming a United States senator."
The former Democratic senator Barbara Boxer agreed.
"Everybody in the country and the world saw the insurrectionists beat up, injure and kill law-enforcement at the Capitol and they saw them break the law over and over as they smashed windows and soiled the citadel of democracy," she tweeted. "Everybody except Sen. Ron Johnson. He needs to go."