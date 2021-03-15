Watch: Sen. Ron Johnson says Jan 6 protestors didn't feel threatening since they weren't BLM

Something is seriously wrong with Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI). Not only did he not feel threatened by the deadly Capitol break-in on January 6, in which five people were killed, but he also said if the protestors had been Black Lives Matter or antifa activists, he would have felt differently.

"On January 6th, I never felt threatened," he told conservative talk show radio host Joe Pag on Thursday. "Even though those thousands of people that were marching the Capitol were trying to pressure people like me to vote the way they wanted me to vote, I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, and so I wasn't concerned … Had the tables been turned and President Donald Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters I might have been concerned."

These people would never do anything to break the law. Apparently the racist senator is an imbecile who doesn't know that breaking into the capitol is against the law. That killing five people – including a Capitol police officer – is against the law. That threatening the vice president with chants of "Hang Mike Pence" is against the law. That "prosecutors have charged more than 300 people with crimes and nearly that many had been arrested. Forty people have been arrested for assault on law enforcement officers," as The Guardian put it.

Since his ignorant remarks, many have called for him to resign.

From The Guardian: