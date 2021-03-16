Bond and Alien star Yaphet Kotto dead at 81

Yaphet Kotto, known for his performances in Alien, Live and Let Die and Homicide: Life on the Street (and for turning down the role of Jean Luc Picard) is dead at 81.

Kotto's wife, Tessie Sinahon, first posted about Kotto's death on Facebook Monday night.

"I'm saddened and still in shocked of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years. He died last night around 10:30pm Philippine time," she wrote. "…You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you're a real hero and to a lot of people also. A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find. One of the best actor in Hollywood a Legend. Rest in Peace Honey, I'm gonna miss you everyday, my bestfriend, my rock."