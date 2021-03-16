Chicago tricked residents by 'canceling' annual green river, then surprised them

To avoid huge crowds during a still contagious Covid pandemic, Chicago pulled a fast one on its residents. They announced that there would be no green Chicago River running through the city honoring St. Patrick's Day this year, which is normally a celebrated event. But surprise! Although the parades were canceled, residents woke up Saturday morning to a splendid shade of Kelly green water ready to celebrate the upcoming holiday. Here's a time-lapse video of the dye-job taken by someone who had gotten wind of the covert mission:
Via CNN