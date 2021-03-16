Chicago tricked residents by 'canceling' annual green river, then surprised them

To avoid huge crowds during a still contagious Covid pandemic, Chicago pulled a fast one on its residents. They announced that there would be no green Chicago River running through the city honoring St. Patrick's Day this year, which is normally a celebrated event. But surprise! Although the parades were canceled, residents woke up Saturday morning to a splendid shade of Kelly green water ready to celebrate the upcoming holiday. Here's a time-lapse video of the dye-job taken by someone who had gotten wind of the covert mission:

A man set an early alarm to capture timelapse footage of the Chicago River being dyed green for St. Patrick's Day after hearing rumors the tradition would continue this year, despite reports it would be canceled. https://t.co/8tDWp5BLZ1 pic.twitter.com/cIGFKAvefn — ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2021

