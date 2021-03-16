Get expert advice on how to wisely invest in Cryptocurrency with this training bundle

If you've ever watched the Showtime drama, Billions, then you're already familiar with that unique brand of Wall Street insider known as a quant. Short for quantitative trader, they're a new breed of financial expert that doesn't use their gut to make trades — they use computers and hard data.

Driven by algorithms and mathematical models, quantitative analysis can sometimes find available trading opportunities that others don't see, offering a chance for those savvy investors to get in and make a killing before less keyed-in types even realize what's happening.

With the training in the Quantitative Crypto Trading Strategies for Intermediate to Advanced Learners Bundle, students can get a handle on how this new Wild West of investing is impacting crypto markets and spotlighting the path to mammoth possibilities for those bold enough to take the plunge.

The collection includes three courses with over 10 hours of instruction covering the entire quantitative analysis phenomenon.

To get started, the Quantitative Trading Strategies and Models course opens up the quant deep-dive, examining specific tools and procedures to help get an inside track on algorithmic investing. As learners explore topics like time series analysis and economic models like Arima and Garch, they'll apply and analyze strategies in a live market. They'll even get hands-on practice coding three different trading strategies based on technical indicators.

The training expands with Crypto Trading Strategies: Intermediate as instruction bends toward understanding cryptocurrencies, the risks involved, and all the ins and outs of trading in this volatile investment sector. Including background in the Python coding language, students will learn how to create three different intraday trading strategies, each taking different constantly shifting factors into play.

Finally, Crypto Trading Strategies: Advanced elevates your training to new levels. With this course, learners not only have a firm grip on how to use quantitative analysis techniques, but also how to then use those same algorithms to automate certain trading decisions. Backed by machine learning, statistical arbitrage and more, secrets of cryptocurrency in the live market can reveal themselves, landing those who understand in a position to make a killing.

