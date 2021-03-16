Marjorie Taylor Greene's ugly comment about a woman in a hijab resurfaces

Many of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (Q-GA) racist or just plain bullying and hateful Facebook posts have been deleted, or buried so far down people who didn't know who she was in 2019 never saw them. Here is a resurfaced short clip from an hour-long video she took in front of a library that was throwing a "drag queen story time" event, in which she points to a woman wearing a hijab and says in disgust, "See that, right there? Our library is full of that."

What we don't see here is Greene calling a drag queen "an abomination" and saying there were "militant looking militants" at the event who "look like they want to murder me." (See below tweet for more details.)

Marjorie Taylor Greene showing her disgusting bigotry. This person has no business being within a million miles of elected office in America.



(volume up) pic.twitter.com/7e2Zm2K9MW — Jack©️ (@Jackasaurus3) March 15, 2021

