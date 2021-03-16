People are selling Moderna COVID-19 vaccine bottles on eBay. They're empty though.

People are selling empty Moderna vaccine bottles on eBay. Current "Buy it Now" prices range from $22 to $75. One bottle sold there for $282 at auction but that was back in January. I suppose it's an interesting historical souvenir but as my son points out, there will likely be hundreds of millions of these manufactured so they aren't likely to become a "rare collectible."

Curiously, there haven't been any listings for Pfizer or J&J COVID-19 vaccine packaging.

Also available, empty 10 vial Moderna boxes for a Buy It Now price of $50:

(Thanks, Lux!)