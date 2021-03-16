A group of Russian cosplayers and makers from Siberia have built a full-size wooden replica of the Mandalorian's Razor Crest from the popular Star Wars series. The ship weighs over a ton, is 14 meters long, 10 meters wide, and four meters high. The group began construction in December of last year using scenes from the show and web photos as reference.
Russian makers build full-size Mandalorian Razor Crest
- COMMENTS
- cosplay
- makers
- mandalorian
- science fiction
- star wars
The Secret Life of Components — the LED
Earlier this month, Mark excitedly posted about our ol' Make: pal, Tim Hunkin's new YouTube series, The Secret Life of Components. The second video in that series, on LEDs, is now up and it's as wonderful as the first episode (which was about chains). Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
Knock out all your household jobs with this 47-piece electric screwdriver set
Screwdrivers are like wrenches. You could have literally dozens of 'em in your tool kit and still not find the exact one you're looking for and need. With all sorts of sizes, formats, and variations, it's tough to find "one screwdriver to rule them all". This helpful 47-Piece Electric Screwdriver and Attachment Set from Ineedmeone… READ THE REST
Musician plays a security gate like a flute to make beautiful music
Xavier Lozano plays what sounds like magical fairy music with everyday objects (e.g., bicycle tire and shotgun), which you can enjoy on his Instagram page. Here he is on a metal barricade, sounding like a flutist in an enchanted forest: Via Laughing Squid READ THE REST
This emergency multitool is a must-have auto accessory
Most of us don't go out into the world looking for trouble, but we'll unfortunately come face-to-face with our fair share at some point, whether we went searching for it or not. Since emergencies are virtually inevitable — the trick is to be ready for the unexpected even though it's… you know… unexpected. Your vehicle is… READ THE REST
This child-friendly 3D printer lets your kids make up to 300 toys on their own
3D printing really is the new frontier of tech-savvy creativity. With a 3D printer, some materials, and the right level of inspired lunacy, a visionary is empowered to create virtually anything their mind can conceive. That level of elevated thought is particularly important for the most impressionable of visionary creators: children. With a tool as… READ THE REST
Unlock your inner artist with this travel-ready watercolor paint set
At some point, we've all entertained the idea: "If I just hunkered down, I could sink into a set of watercolor paints and really become a not-completely-embarrassing painter." Hey look, there's no reason that dream still can't come true. Most of us are still spending more time at home than we used to, so quality… READ THE REST