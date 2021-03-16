Russian makers build full-size Mandalorian Razor Crest

Gareth Branwyn

A group of Russian cosplayers and makers from Siberia have built a full-size wooden replica of the Mandalorian's Razor Crest from the popular Star Wars series. The ship weighs over a ton, is 14 meters long, 10 meters wide, and four meters high. The group began construction in December of last year using scenes from the show and web photos as reference.