The wisdom of Banacek

Rob Beschizza

Benacek was a U.S. detective show that ran from 1972 to 1974, starring George Peppard as the eponymous gumshoe. The show was not a classic, and Peppard quit after two seasons because he didn't want the precarious income from it factoring into a pending divorce settlement. Nonetheless, the camp "Polish" proverbs that Benacek utters are marvelous. Columbo, with his one more thing, has nothing on this cat.