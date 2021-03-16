Benacek was a U.S. detective show that ran from 1972 to 1974, starring George Peppard as the eponymous gumshoe. The show was not a classic, and Peppard quit after two seasons because he didn't want the precarious income from it factoring into a pending divorce settlement. Nonetheless, the camp "Polish" proverbs that Benacek utters are marvelous. Columbo, with his one more thing, has nothing on this cat.
The wisdom of Banacek
- COMMENTS
- george peppard
- television
CW has cast the live-action 'Powerpuff Girls'
Riverdale with superpowers, tho not witchy ones? The CW has cast the three actors to play the iconic Powerpuff Girls: Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault. Deadline: Bennet will portray Blossom Utonium. Although she was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees, Blossom's repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious… READ THE REST
Watch Piers Morgan storm off the set of Good Morning Britain… for good
Piers Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain this morning after host Alex Beresford called Morgan out for his constant trashing of Meghan Markle, including making nasty remarks about her mental health. Apparently, Morgan won't be returning. You can watch the full segment below. From The Guardian: ITV said it had accepted the… READ THE REST
Watch how TV news reporters go on camera from home, including bloopers
CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter looks at how the pandemic has changed news television and resulted in a slew of delightful bloopers live from reporters' remote studios, aka their living rooms, bedrooms, and closets. (Goofs begin around 2:12 in the video above.) READ THE REST
Get expert advice on how to wisely invest in Cryptocurrency with this training bundle
If you've ever watched the Showtime drama, Billions, then you're already familiar with that unique brand of Wall Street insider known as a quant. Short for quantitative trader, they're a new breed of financial expert that doesn't use their gut to make trades — they use computers and hard data. Driven by algorithms and mathematical… READ THE REST
Knock out all your household jobs with this 47-piece electric screwdriver set
Screwdrivers are like wrenches. You could have literally dozens of 'em in your tool kit and still not find the exact one you're looking for and need. With all sorts of sizes, formats, and variations, it's tough to find "one screwdriver to rule them all". This helpful 47-Piece Electric Screwdriver and Attachment Set from Ineedmeone… READ THE REST
This emergency multitool is a must-have auto accessory
Most of us don't go out into the world looking for trouble, but we'll unfortunately come face-to-face with our fair share at some point, whether we went searching for it or not. Since emergencies are virtually inevitable — the trick is to be ready for the unexpected even though it's… you know… unexpected. Your vehicle is… READ THE REST