This Klipsch home theater surround sound system is on sale for over 50% off

Home theater setups have changed a lot over the past few decades. Back in the last century, the bigger-is-better aesthetic ruled, with giant speakers, grand equalizer and audio decoding units, and subwoofers you could eat off serving as a poster child for what an elite sound system looked like.

Now, size matters. But unlike back then, the trick now is to create a compelling audio soundscape with a speaker array that's almost as inconspicuous as possible. Home audio mainstay Klipsch made an impressive incursion into that small, but booming home theater arena with their Klipsch Reference Theater Pack Surround Sound System, a full service home audio setup that delivers home-rocking punch from speakers that can fit in your hand.

As CNET so succinctly put it, the Klipsch Reference assemblage are "teeny tiny speakers (that) will blow your house down." Hyperbole aside, this system dishes out stellar acoustic performance within an incredibly minimal footprint.

The entire collection only includes six pieces: a center channel speaker, 4 satellite speakers, and a wireless subwoofer. The secret weapons here are Klipsch's exclusive Tractrix Horn technology, aluminum tweeters, and Injection Molded Graphite (IMG) woofers.

Just 16 inches high and 4 inches wide, those satellite speakers cook, delivering the cleanest, most natural sound possible from lightweight, extremely rigid cones. That produces remarkably low frequency response with minimal cone breakup or distortion.

Meanwhile, the down-firing wireless subwoofer brings the power to the party, dropping room-filling low frequencies without requiring too much floor space for premium, CD-quality sound anywhere in the room.

As for placement, you can practically hide these satellite speakers, each coming with their own keyhole mount and a threaded insert for strategic placement throughout your viewing room. Of course, once the whole system is rumbling along like a symphony, all the listener feels is the full envelopment of the sound.

For a premiere audio array like the Klipsch Reference Theater Pack Surround Sound System, you probably wouldn't be shocked at its $1,000 retail price tag. However, you'll be a lot more pleasantly surprised by its current sale price of 57 percent off at just $419.99.

