Noah walks us through what little of Gov. Cuomo's logic he can follow.
Trevor Noah on Gov. Cuomo's refusal to resign
- COMMENTS
- cuomo
- the daily show
Does anyone like the US? Take this "Who Hates Who" geography lesson to find out
Anyone can Google the capitals of the world, but figuring out which countries despise each other can get more complicated. And that's where The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr. comes in, as he succinctly answers this straightforward question in his "Who Hates Who?" geography lesson. READ THE REST
Watch Republicans try to stop "pandemic of voting" in hilarious but all-too-real parody ad
Sometimes the line between reality and parody is so blurred it nearly disappears. For instance, take this clever "pandemic of voting" ad aired on The Daily Show last night. "There is a pandemic sweeping our nation – the pandemic of voting," it begins. And "only Republicans have a plan to stop its spread." It then… READ THE REST
Trevor Noah's 91-year-old grandmother schools him on apartheid
When Trevor Noah brought The Daily Show to his South African home to celebrate what would have been Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday, he stopped by his childhood neighborhood to visit with his 91-year-old grandmother. Her memories of what it was like to live under apartheid is both shocking and heartbreaking. READ THE REST
Get expert advice on how to wisely invest in Cryptocurrency with this training bundle
If you've ever watched the Showtime drama, Billions, then you're already familiar with that unique brand of Wall Street insider known as a quant. Short for quantitative trader, they're a new breed of financial expert that doesn't use their gut to make trades — they use computers and hard data. Driven by algorithms and mathematical… READ THE REST
Knock out all your household jobs with this 47-piece electric screwdriver set
Screwdrivers are like wrenches. You could have literally dozens of 'em in your tool kit and still not find the exact one you're looking for and need. With all sorts of sizes, formats, and variations, it's tough to find "one screwdriver to rule them all". This helpful 47-Piece Electric Screwdriver and Attachment Set from Ineedmeone… READ THE REST
This emergency multitool is a must-have auto accessory
Most of us don't go out into the world looking for trouble, but we'll unfortunately come face-to-face with our fair share at some point, whether we went searching for it or not. Since emergencies are virtually inevitable — the trick is to be ready for the unexpected even though it's… you know… unexpected. Your vehicle is… READ THE REST