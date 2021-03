A gentleman delivering a DoorDash meal decided to eat it instead. Caught on a security camera, the Virgina man fishes around in the large to-go bag for quite a while until he finds what he's looking for: hash browns meant for a child. Why he stole the food and enjoyed his meal right on the porch in front of a camera rather than in the hidden comfort of his car is anyone's guess. He is now banned from working at DoorDash.

Via MSN