8 killed in shootings at Atlanta-area spas

Eight people are dead and a suspect is in custody after shootings at three separate spas in Georgia, reports CNN. Robert Aaron Long, 21, was identified in camera footage at each location, police say. There's no word yet on the killer's motive or the names of the victims, though CNN reports that four people were killed at Young's Asian Massage near Acworth, Ga., and that all of the dead at the two neighboring Atlanta locations were Asian women.

…because of many of the victims' backgrounds, some officials and organizations have raised fears that ethnicity came into play, against a backdrop of an increase in violence against Asian Americans nationwide. Six of the eight victims were Asian women, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing authorities.The shootings began at a parlor about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta, followed by two more at parlors in northeastern Atlanta.