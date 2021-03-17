Adobe goes ballistic over a tweet linking to a 27-year-old version of Acrobat Reader

I have just received a DMCA takedown notice on this. https://t.co/keMriw2I1Z — @mikko (@mikko) March 11, 2021

After receiving a DCMA takedown request, Twitter suspended a bot account that had a link to an MS-DOS version of Acrobat Reader from 1994. The link pointed to WinWorld, "an online museum dedicated to the preservation and sharing of vintage, abandoned, and pre-release software."

Adobe apparently has a contract with an enterprise called Incopro (are you as tempted as I am to add phage to the end of that name?) which scours the web looking for potentially infringing content and spits out takedown requests.

From PC Mag: