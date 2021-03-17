Build the perfect resume with this complete get-a-job package

While the U.S. job market has certainly improved since the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, we're still a long way from back to normal. There were 9.5 million fewer American jobs available last month versus February 2020. And of the 10 million U.S. workers that were listed as unemployed last month, almost 4 million were considered long-term unemployed, meaning they've been out of a job for over 27 weeks.

Competition for the job you want has likely never been more fierce during your lifetime. With that many people out to take that job from you, your resume has to be better than just good. It has to be bordering on perfection.

With The 2021 Complete Resume Builder Master Class Bundle, you'll have the tools to build that perfect resume, then use it to be the last candidate still standing once interviews are completed.

The crown jewel in this package is a Rezi Resume Pro lifetime subscription, which works like a shot of espresso to your job chances. Using the power of artificial intelligence, this resume generator fully optimizes each and every resume and cover letter to the specific job description you're pursuing.

With many employers using applicant tracking system (ATS) software to spot important keywords and job criteria in your resume to automatically identify the best candidates and weed out the rest, Rezi uses ATS to your advantage. It uses AI to find those most critical words and phrases then puts them front and center on your resume to exponentially increase your shot at a callback.

Since presentation matters, this collection also features a collection of 100 premium resume and cover letter templates from Resume Inventor. Each of these templates is modern, graphically pleasing, content-rich, fully editable, and easy to use, so you can pick the look and feel that best describes and showcases you and your talents.

The package closes with a pair of courses that will help support that sterling new resume. In Build the Best Resume and Linkedin Profile, award-winning MBA professor, venture capitalist, and author, Chris Haroun, offers tips on not only honing that resume but also your Linked In profile, an important job search tool that many job seekers neglect. Then, Haroun's course, Learn to Interview Better than Anyone, offers five hours of focus on how to provide the best answers to interview questions, the right and wrong words to use, body language, and more for acing that big interview.

The 2021 Complete Resume Builder Master Class Bundle includes training and services that would usually cost over $3,100. Right now, it's all included here for just $39.99.

