Corned beef and cabbage in the Instant Pot is so easy

I had a feeling there wasn't much to corned beef in an instant pot…

There is no shortage of videos on the YouTubes to will instruct you in making corned beef and cabbage. It is beyond easy and basically boils down to "put it in the instant pot for 90 minutes, then add vegetables for 3-5."

This woman Mary, however, is a mighty master of clashing patterns! I am in love with her apron, outfit, kitchen and super positive attitude. Her kitchen is a functional wonder and not the characterless workspace of Youtube!

I love the tile! I had to go to wallpaper to get something half as cool.