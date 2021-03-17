In an effort to counteract the impact that right-wing Prager University videos have on YouTube viewers, the think tank, The Gravel Institute, has started producing similar types of videos from a lefty perspective.
This one, hosted by comedian David Cross, takes a sobering look at how, when you take into account the crippling cost of healthcare, a drop in life expectancy, increasing despair-related deaths, child poverty, grotesque income inequality, shabby workers' rights, and other factors, 'Merica doesn't come off so great.
Image: Screengrab
David Cross on how much America actually sucks
