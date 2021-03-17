Florida school asst. principal and daughter charged with computer crimes to get the girl elected homecoming queen

Finally, a story of a real fraudulent election! In Pensacola, Florida, Bellview Elementary School assistant principal Laura Rose Carroll, 50, and her 17-year-old daughter were arrested for accessing the school district's computer system to cast fake votes ensuring the girl would be elected homecoming queen at Tate High School. Suspended from her job, Carroll is in jail with a bond set at $8,500 while her daughter, expelled from school, is in the juvenile detention center. From KTLA:

The investigation began in November when the Escambia County School District reported unauthorized access into hundreds of student accounts, according to a news release from the agency.

Investigators found that in October, hundreds of votes for the school's homecoming court were flagged as fraudulent, the news release said. There were 117 votes from the same IP address within a short period of time, the investigation found.

That's when investigators found evidence of unauthorized access to the system linked to Carroll's cellphone and computers at her home. The were 246 votes cast for homecoming court from those devices[…]

Multiple Tate students told investigators the daughter described using her mother's system access, or of watching her mother access records, for years, the report said.