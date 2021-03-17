Give your static desk the health benefits of a standing desk with this desk converter

If you've packed on a pound or two over the past 12 months, don't beat yourself up over it. With so many people moving no further than from their bedroom to their home office to clock in their eight hours of remote working per day, all that accumulated inactivity was bound to take its toll.

However, it might be time to take the effects of all that inactivity a little more seriously. Even if your weight hasn't become a major problem, your lack of healthy work activity might. A deficiency in regular daily activity can lead to heart problems, type 2 diabetes, or even an increased chance of death.

This brings us to whether a standing desk could be a legitimate answer for your situation. Just standing while you work can burn off an additional 8 calories per hour over sitting. And while that doesn't sound like a lot, those calories do add up over time.

That doesn't mean you need to buy an expensive motorized rising desk either. This 32-inch adjustable height standing desk converter from Ergomaker can give you all the same benefits, but without buying a whole new desk.

Recognized as an Amazon's Choice product, this dual-tiered platform sits on the top of your current desk with no additional installation required. Using smooth gas spring force, you can easily slide the height of your desk surface up anywhere from 5 to over 20 inches higher.

The 32-inch top surface is built to hold up to 33 lbs. of weight, more than enough to easily carry most single or even dual-monitor configurations or a full laptop. Meanwhile, the nearly 26-inch lower tier is engineered to fit your activity level, capable of housing a keyboard, mouse, and any other papers or small devices you may need to access during the course of your work.

The height-locking mechanism offers full structural support so you'll never feel in danger of a collapse, and its portable nature means users can easily use it or remove it from your desk whenever the urge strikes.

Retailing for $149, you can save almost $15 off the price of the Ergomaker 32-inch standing desk converter right now. That cuts your final total down to only $134.99.

Prices subject to change.