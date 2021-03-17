If all the fun stuff happened at school the one day you were sick, this comedy sketch is for you

Carla Sinclair

The the latest comedy sketch by the brothers behind Fairbairn Films is a humorous reminder of the days you skipped boring school only to realize you missed the most exciting day ever (e.g., a kid punched a teacher or a water main broke and flooded the entire classroom). This poor chap calls his friends at school and can't believe his misfortune at all the things he missed out on.