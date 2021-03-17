Particle introduces a new free cellular IoT platform

My friend Zach Supalla is the founder of Particle, which makes easy-to-use, inexpensive Internet of Things hardware for enthusiasts and professionals. For years, one of the sticking points for IoT has been wireless connectivity. WiFi is good for indoor applications, but if you want to put sensors in remote locations, you need a SIM card, which means a data plan. If you have a lot of devices, that can add up to a hefty bill. Today, Particle announced EtherSIM, which offers global cellular connectivity with no monthly data plans or device fees for up to 100 devices. This is exciting and is going to open a lot of new possibilities for IoT.