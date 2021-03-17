The history of the little-known, short-lived "pocket records" format

Gareth Branwyn

This Techmoan video looks into a little-known record format from the 1960s, the under-4" 45 RPM flexi-disc known as a Hip Pocket Record or a Pocket Disc. The format was an attempt at targeting the growing young teen market but it never gained a sustainable consumer base.

Image: Screengrab