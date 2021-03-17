Covehithe is a village on the coast of Suffolk in the UK. It's been there a thousand years, but is doomed to be completely washed away by the sea somewhere between thirty and eighty years from now. There are no plans to save the village. Imagine being a landowner there and trying to get insurance! But practically, what you'd really be looking for is a new home. Tom Scott explains the village's fate, and single-handedly turns Covehithe into a tourist attraction against its will.
The village that will soon crumble into the sea
