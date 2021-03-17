This app makes it easy to see the International Space Station fly by

Last night I was watching the first episode of The One with Carla, when I got a text message from my friend Todd:

I installed ISS Detector (free for Android and Apple) and Carla and I stepped into the backyard. In a few minutes, we spotted a surprisingly bright light streaking across the sky.

According to the app, the ISS will appear overhead tonight in Los Angeles at 7:54:34 PM and again at 9:32:57 PM.

Last time I checked it was over the Pacific Ocean, but by the time you read this, it will be far from that spot, as its orbital speed is 17,100 mph.

Here's a question: is it worth looking through binoculars?

Image: by NASA/Crew of STS-132, Public Domain