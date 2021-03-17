Incredible cell-phone video of a fireworks explosion from a California home

Carla Sinclair

A house in Ontario, California, known for its "year-round" explosions of illegal fireworks, according to ABC7, was the site of a massive fireworks explosion Tuesday that shook the neighborhood. At least 50 firefighters worked to put out the flames. Unfortunately, at least two people, in or near the house, were killed. Here is some dramatic footage taken by people nearby: