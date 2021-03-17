Wisconsin State Senate: Rush Limbaugh good, Black History Month bad

The Wisconsin State Senate made its priorities clear yesterday when it passed a resolution to honor racist Rush Limbaugh and failed to pass one recognizing Black History Month.

Robin Vos, Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, called Limbaugh "a pioneer in talk radio, a best-selling author and a commentator who inspired generations to become active in politics."

To get an idea of what kind of person Vos is, in July 2019 "allow Democratic lawmaker Jimmy Anderson, who is paralyzed and uses a wheelchair, to phone in to committee meetings." (Wikipedia)

From U.S. News and World Report: