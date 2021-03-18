12 GOP members voted not to honor Capitol police for protecting Congress during Jan 6 overthrow attempt

A bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to all Capitol police officers WHO protected Congress from right-wing terrorists who stormed the Capitol on January 6 passed 413-12.

The twelve who voted against awarding the officers with Congress's "highest expression of national appreciation" included members of the GOP and Qanon paties: Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Matt Gaetz (FL) Thomas Massie (KY), Louie Gohmert (TX), Andy Biggs (AZ), Andy Harris (MD), Lance Gooden (TX), Michael Cloud (TX), Andrew Clyde (GA), Greg Steube (FL), Bob Good (VA), and John Rose (TN).

From The Guardian: