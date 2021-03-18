12 GOP members voted not to honor Capitol police for protecting Congress during Jan 6 overthrow attempt

A bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to all Capitol police officers WHO protected Congress from right-wing terrorists who stormed the Capitol on January 6 passed 413-12.
The twelve who voted against awarding the officers with Congress's "highest expression of national appreciation" included members of the GOP and Qanon paties: Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Matt Gaetz (FL) Thomas Massie (KY), Louie Gohmert (TX), Andy Biggs (AZ), Andy Harris (MD), Lance Gooden (TX), Michael Cloud (TX), Andrew Clyde (GA), Greg Steube (FL), Bob Good (VA), and John Rose (TN).
From The Guardian:
The resolution said: "On January 6, 2021, a mob of insurrectionists forced its way into the US Capitol building and congressional office buildings and engaged in acts of vandalism, looting, and violently attacked Capitol police officers."
It also named the three officers who responded to the attack and died shortly after – Capitol police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood and Metropolitan police department officer Jeffrey Smith – and said seven other people died and more than 140 law enforcement officers were injured.
"The desecration of the US Capitol, which is the temple of our American democracy, and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our nation's history," the bill said.