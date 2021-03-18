Earliest known diving suit, the "Old Gentleman of Raahe", used in the 1700's

With a face that may well visit your nightmares this evening, this 18th century monstrosity, affectionately named the "Old Gentleman" is the oldest surviving diving suit in the world. Made from leather and sewn together with wax thread helps give it the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" look that the Finnish designer could not have imagined he or she would achieve 200 years later (This just in: A new "Massacre" sequel is coming in late 2021).

In the 1860's Captain Johan Leufstadius (1829-1906) donated the "Old Gentleman" to the Raahe Museum in Raahe, Finland. The exact origin of the diving suit is unknown but based on the design of the feet and hands, which resemble Finnish boots and mittens of the time, it is theorized that the suit was made in Finland.

via dive.site.com:

The suit was once used for inspecting the bottom of a sailing vessel. Diving most likely lasted for short periods of time because the suit was not completely waterproof and could also not withstand the high pressure found underwater. As the oldest surviving diving suit in the world, the Old Gentleman participated in exhibitions across the globe, including the 1998 World Exposition in Lisbon, a 1985 Sea Finland exhibition in London, as well as faraway places like Philadelphia, United States, in 1988. Today, the original diving suit is no longer traveling the world to avoid damage, but the 18th-century diving technology is still represented at worldwide exhibitions by its younger (and taller) replica. As for the Old Gentleman, it can be visited at the Diving Department of the Crown Granary Museum (Kruununmakasiinimuseo) in Raahe.

You may also visit that face when you close your eyes in bed tonight.