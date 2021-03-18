Astonishing photos of huge ships mysteriously floating in the air above UK seas

A second 'floating ship' has been spotted! Remember to always stop, check, question before deciding whether something that you see online is real! ✋🤔🕵️‍♀️👍 @guardian

This supernatural cruise ship, the Jewel of the Seas, was photographed floating in the air off the coast of Cornwall in South West England. Amazingly, it's the second floating ship spotted in the region, following this spooky sighting of a tanker in the waters off Dorset. (Image below.) According to skeptics, these are just exquisite examples of an optical illusion called a "superior mirage." But we know the truth. Here's what The Guardian would like us to believe:

[A superior mirage] is caused by a meteorological phenomenon called a temperature inversion. Normally, the air temperature drops with increasing altitude, making mountaintops colder than the foothills. But in a temperature inversion, warm air sits on top of a band of colder air, playing havoc with our visual perception.