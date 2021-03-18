Listen to what it sounds like to drive on Mars

NASA released a collection of audio clips above that were recorded by the Mars Perseverance rover as it tooled around the Red Planet last week. Actually, it traveled about 90 feet at 0.1 miles per hour.

"If I heard these sounds driving my car, I'd pull over and call for a tow," says Dave Gruel, lead engineer for Mars 2020's EDL Camera and Microphone subsystem. "But if you take a minute to consider what you're hearing and where it was recorded, it makes perfect sense."

Don't forget that the wheels are metal and the rover is driving across rocks.

"Another First: Perseverance Captures the Sounds of Driving on Mars" (NASA)