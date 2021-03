I watch a lot of music theory and song deconstruction videos. I recently discovered Ixi (like Pixie minus the "p") and am hooked. Ixi is a musician and music theorist living in Austin, TX.

One of the most interesting things about her YT channel is that she exclusively analyzes Nine Inch Nails music. In the above video, she breaks down the NIN track "Wish," focusing on how noise is used to express the intense and raw anger of the track.



Here is the official video for "Wish."

Image: YouTube