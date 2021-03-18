Pandemic great for cybersex

The Covid pandemic's been great news for cybersex aficionados, reports Reuters' Stuart McDill, who profiles experience designer Angelina Aleksandrovich.

Aleksandrovich runs a collective called Raspberry Dream Labs which creates multi-sensory cybersex experiences which allow people to enjoy intimate moments together even when they are not in same place.

"Because of COVID a lot of people understood how we can use technology and virtual reality in exciting and expanded ways," Aleksandrovich told Reuters. Whereas VR used to be dismissed as something just for gamers it has gone mainstream and is being used in intimacy and dating, she added.