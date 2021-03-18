Portable solid state drives are so cute!

Mark Frauenfelder

I bought a Samsung T7 1TB SSD last week and was surprised at how much smaller it is than a portable disk drive. Not only is it adorably cute, but it's also ridiculously faster than a disk drive. I'll continue to use lower-cost-per-GB spinning media for long-term archival, but for transferring files between computers, its SSDs from now on.