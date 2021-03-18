The Lover app could revolutionize your sex life in the best ways possible

We realize this is a touchy subject, but we want to talk about your sex life. We all get that it's a tough topic to talk about. But the numbers show an increasing percentage of people, particularly young men, have become sexually inactive during the last 20 years. Meanwhile, one in two women and one in three men are currently struggling with a sexual problem or complaint.

Whether you're facing sexual problems, part of a couple that could use some new ideas, or you're just riding solo these days, the Lover Sexual Health app might be just what's needed to help fulfill your feelings of sexual satisfaction, no matter what that term means to each person.

The app was created by Dr. Britney Blair, a clinical psychologist specializing in sexual medicine who saw firsthand the difficulties many patients had approaching problems in their sex lives. That spawned the Lover app, which is like having an on-demand sex therapist. Using everything from expert treatment to science-based tools and exercises, Lover has the guidance to help most build a more pleasurable sex life.

First-time users of the app are greeted with a comprehensive assessment quiz aimed at helping to figure out who you are as a lover and what you need to take your sex life to the next level. Armed with that knowledge, the app becomes your sexual sherpa, curating a list of goals and recommended activities to help you achieve that satisfaction.

With its weekly playlist of interactive activities, Lover lets users explore their pleasures in a new way or address the issues that plague them. In addition to that expert-led audio and video guidance, there are also courses dealing with particular issues, including male impotence, women unable to achieve orgasm, and more.

Throughout your sensual journey, Love will also be tracking your progress toward your goals, allowing you to know at a glance whether or not you're on the right path.

And clearly, Lover is making an impact. The app has generated an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star rating from more than 750 reviews in the Apple App Store.

Right now, you can check out everything the Lover Sexual Health app has to offer with a huge 66 percent off the price of a one-year subscription. That cuts the regular $59 price now to just $19.99.

Prices subject to change.