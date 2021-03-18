Maker and explainer Tim Hunkin released the third video in his "Secret Life of Components" series. This time, he's looking at hinges: door hinges, hinges for prototypes, cupboard hinges, kitchen cabinet hinges, hinges for glass doors. custom hinges, giant hinges, tiny hinges, Tufnol hinges, screw thread hinges, and animation hinges.
Watch this delightful deep dive into the wonderful world of hinges
- explainer videos
- makers
- Tim Hunkin
